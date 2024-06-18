UNC Basketball Extends Offer to Elite Recruit, Lifelong Tar Heel Fan
A few weeks after entering the fray for Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have added a second piece to their list of full-fledged 2026 targets in Prolific Prep (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound versatile bruiser, a 16-year-old sensation who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and has long held offers from bluebloods Kentucky and Kansas, announced his offer from the Tar Heels via the following post on Monday night:
Fortunately for the coaches in Chapel Hill, Stokes grew up a UNC basketball enthusiast. Despite being a native of Louisville, Ky., has been known to sport Tar Heel threads in public.
"Actually, I'm a North Carolina fan," he explained to Rivals' Rob Cassidy in December 2022. "It's the culture around the school and the players they have produced. I like how they get those guys to the league and all of that. I just like that."
A fierce competitor and top-shelf bucket-getter, Tyran Stokes is among roughly a half-dozen 2026 preps who have heard from the Tar Heels since Saturday, the first day that college coaches were permitted to initiate contact with rising high school juniors.
Again, though, Stokes and Cloer are thus far the only two prospects in the cycle who have reported offers out of Chapel Hill.
