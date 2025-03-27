All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Eyes High-Scoring Transfer With Tar Heel Ties

The UNC basketball staff is showing interest in a member of the Tar Heel family in Elon transfer Nick Dorn.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
When former Tar Heel point guard Elliot Cadeau opted to enter his name in the transfer portal earlier this week, UNC basketball faithful assumed that head coach Hubert Davis might now be on the hunt for backcourt talents to join next year’s roster.

One name that was often floated around online was former Elon guard Nick Dorn. Tar Heel enthusiasts got to see him for themselves when he and the Phoenix came to the Dean Dome for a battle back in early November.

UNC ended up winning that game, 90-76, to open the season. However, the 6-foot-7 sophomore put on a show in front of Davis and the rest of the Tar Heel staff.

Dorn finished the night with 17 points and five rebounds, shooting 6-for-12 from the floor and 5-for-10 beyond the arc in his 30 minutes on the floor.

That performance clearly impressed Davis & Co., as the Tar Heels have been in contact with Dorn since he entered the portal, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI confirmed.

As a sophomore, he averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 rebounds, knocking down 36.2 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Even if Nick Dorn has a laundry list of potential suitors, the coaches in Chapel Hill could have an inside track due to his family history. Both his father and older brother played football for the Tar Heels, which could factor into his decision.

Matt Giles
