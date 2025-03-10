UNC Basketball: Five-Star Guard Returns for Second 'Dream School' Tour
Less than two weeks ago, Northern Nash High School (N.C.) five-star forward CJ Rosser became the first 2027 UNC basketball offer recipient. Now, it wouldn't be a surprise if Lincolnton High School (N.C.) five-star guard LJ Smith soon becomes the second.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Smith has been on Hubert Davis & Co.'s recruiting radar for months. He's referred to UNC as his "dream school." And in early February, Tar Heel assistant Jeff Lebo checked in on him at his school.
Now, as of Saturday night, the potent bucket-getter and playmaker has been in Chapel Hill twice in as many months to watch Davis' 2024-25 Tar Heels in action.
Smith, who averaged 33.1 points per game this season en route to setting a new North Carolina sophomore scoring record, was in the Dean E. Smith Center on Feb. 8 for UNC's thrilling 67-66 win over the Pitt Panthers. His return coincided with the 82-69 loss to the now-No. 1 Duke Blue Devils.
Already boasting over a dozen offers, LJ Smith currently ranks No. 29 overall, No. 3 among combo guards, and No. 3 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
CJ Rosser, No. 3 overall, is the highest-ranked sophomore in the state.
