UNC Basketball Forward Ready to Return From Injury
Due to a knee injury, UNC basketball junior forward Jalen Washington sat out of Tuesday night's 73-65 road loss to the Pitt Panthers. But the reeling Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC) expect the 6-foot-10, 235-pound Indiana native to be back in the mix for their rivalry bout versus the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
About two hours ahead of tipoff in Durham, the official UNC basketball stats and info account announced Washington's anticipated return to the court: "Barring an unforeseen setback, Jalen Washington is expected to play tonight at Duke after missing Tuesday's game at Pitt."
Through 21 appearances this season, including 16 starting nods, Washington is averaging 6.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 points while shooting 56.7 percent from the field.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils, riding the nation's longest active winning streak at 11 games, are set to see a reserve forward return from injury in reigning All-ACC Defensive Team selection Maliq Brown.
UNC has prevailed in two straight meetings with Duke and in six of the past nine matchups.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.