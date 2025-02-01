All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Forward Ready to Return From Injury

The UNC basketball team expects to have the services of Jalen Washington versus the archrival Blue Devils.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball forward Jalen Washington
UNC basketball forward Jalen Washington / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Due to a knee injury, UNC basketball junior forward Jalen Washington sat out of Tuesday night's 73-65 road loss to the Pitt Panthers. But the reeling Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC) expect the 6-foot-10, 235-pound Indiana native to be back in the mix for their rivalry bout versus the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

ALSO READ: Duke Gets Key Player Back From Injury for UNC Game

About two hours ahead of tipoff in Durham, the official UNC basketball stats and info account announced Washington's anticipated return to the court: "Barring an unforeseen setback, Jalen Washington is expected to play tonight at Duke after missing Tuesday's game at Pitt."

Through 21 appearances this season, including 16 starting nods, Washington is averaging 6.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 points while shooting 56.7 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils, riding the nation's longest active winning streak at 11 games, are set to see a reserve forward return from injury in reigning All-ACC Defensive Team selection Maliq Brown.

UNC has prevailed in two straight meetings with Duke and in six of the past nine matchups.

ALSO READ: UNC Guard Nearing Top Five on All-Time ACC Scoring List

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball