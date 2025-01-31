UNC Basketball: RJ Davis Nearing Top Five on All-Time ACC Scoring List
During the UNC basketball team's 73-65 road loss to the Pitt Panthers on Tuesday night, fifth-year Tar Heel guard and defending ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis leapfrogged Duke basketball legend Christian Laettner on the conference's all-time scoring list.
Counting only those point totals that came as part of a program in the ACC at the time, the 23-year-old RJ Davis now sits No. 6 on the list courtesy of his 2,475 points as a UNC basketball player. And he could be in the top five by this time next week.
Davis, currently averaging 17.6 points per outing for the down-on-their-luck Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC), enters Saturday's rivalry road battle against the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC) needing 41 more points to tie No. 5 on the all-time ACC scoring list in Virginia's Bryant Stith (2,516).
Plus, it likely won't take Davis more than a few weeks to zoom past No. 4 and No. 3 on the list. He needs only 77 points from here on out to overtake NC State's Rodney Monroe (2,551) and 82 to slide by Duke's Johnny Dawkins (2,556).
Duke's JJ Redick (2,769) sits at No. 2 with 294 more points than RJ Davis. Of course, 2009 UNC basketball national champion Tyler Hansbrough (2,872) still reigns, now seemingly well out of the New York native's reach.
The Tar Heels and Blue Devils meet in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
