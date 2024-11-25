All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Takes Undeserved Slip in Both Polls

The UNC basketball team could face back-to-back matchups against top-four opponents this week.

UNC basketball tips off its Maui Invitational journey against the undefeated Dayton Flyers — unranked in this week's Associated Press Top 25 Poll but receiving votes in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll — in the Lahaina Civic Center at 11:30 p.m. ET Monday.

No matter the outcome, Tuesday night will present a top-five test to the Tar Heels (3-1, 0-0 ACC), whose AP ranking fell two spots to No. 12 and Coaches Poll standing dropped one notch to No. 13 on Monday despite their 87-69 true road victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Friday night. Their second-round Maui opponent will be either the now-No. 4 Auburn Tigers or No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones.

And on Wednesday, UNC's third opponent at the high-profile event could be the No. 2 UConn Huskies.

In other words, should Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels capture the crown in Maui, their rise in next week's rankings would undoubtedly be substantial.

With the slight dip this week, UNC basketball sits one notch below its archrival in the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils, who jumped one spot after tallying a 69-55 true road victory over the then-No. 17 Arizona Wildcats on Friday night.

Duke and UNC are the only ranked ACC programs. That's been the case every week this season.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

