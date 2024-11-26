UNC Basketball Swings Second-Largest Comeback Win in Program History
Behind a season-high 30 points from graduate guard RJ Davis and a career-high 27 points courtesy of junior guard Seth Trimble, Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad began its Maui Invitational quest on a high note by notching a 92-90 victory over the previously unbeaten Dayton Flyers (5-1, 0-0 Atlantic 10) in the Lahaina Civic Center on Monday night.
After facing a 51-33 halftime deficit, the No. 12-ranked Tar Heels (4-1, 0-0 ACC) trailed by 21 points with 17:36 remaining in the game. They proceeded to outscore the Flyers, 57-34, from that point forward, setting up a Maui Invitational semifinal clash against the No. 4 Auburn Tigers at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
The 21-point comeback win matched the largest second-half comeback win in UNC basketball history. And it stands as the program's second-largest comeback win overall, as the 1991-92 Tar Heels climbed back from 22 down in the first half to defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in February of that season.
UNC's 59 points after the break mark the second time in the Tar Heels' past three outings that they have reached that total in the second half.
In addition to his career scoring night, eight points more than his previous best, Trimble recorded his first UNC basketball double-double by grabbing a career-high 10 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels on the boards. He and Davis, who eclipsed 30 points for his sixth time as a collegian, each dished out a team-high five assists against the Flyers.
