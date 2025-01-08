All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Freshman Questions NC State Rivalry

Emerging star Ian Jackson was all smiles in looking ahead to his first UNC basketball clash against the Wolfpack.

UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Obviously, the UNC basketball rivalry with the Duke Blue Devils is a considerably bigger national attraction than the Tar Heels' outings against the NC State Wolfpack. And the outcomes in the UNC-Duke series since 2000, a 33-24 Blue Devil advantage, should demand more attention from the Tar Heels, who boast a 42-11 record versus the Wolfpack in the same span.

But NC State won the last meeting, 84-76, in the 2024 ACC Tournament championship game. Plus, there's no denying the "rivalry" with Carolina means the world to Wolfpack enthusiasts, despite the lopsided overall results.

So, following UNC's 82-67 home win over the SMU Mustangs on Tuesday night, Tar Heel rookie guard Ian Jackson seemed to enjoy poking fun at what is essentially the third-wheel rival in the Triangle.

"Who?" Jackson remarked with a grin on his face when asked for his thoughts on the battle between the Tar Heels (10-6, 3-1 ACC) and Wolfpack (8-6, 1-2 ACC) in Raleigh at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. "It's a rivalry?"

Considering the showdown is airing on the ACC Network — too microscopic to broadcast Duke-UNC basketball bouts — Jackson's doubt felt fair.

However, the 19-year-old Bronx native, who tallied 18 points against SMU and is averaging 23.6 across UNC's past five games, backpedaled a smidge to ensure folks he isn't taking the next opponent lightly.

"Nah, NC State is a great team," Jackson noted. "Every team in the ACC is a great team. It's a hard conference. But we just wanna go out there and play our game. We're not looking into it as a rivalry. We just want to go out there and win another game in conference play."

So, is it a rivalry?

"Whatever you guys want to describe it as," Ian Jackson conceded.

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

