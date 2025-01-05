UNC Basketball Gem Coby White Goes Wild From Three in Win
UNC basketball product and sixth-year Chicago Bulls guard Coby White helped power a 139-126 defeat of the visiting New York Knicks in the United Center on Saturday night. He did so by recording a career-high nine 3-point splashes.
The 24-year-old from Goldsboro, N.C., who came off the board No. 7 overall to the Bulls at the 2019 NBA Draft following his sensational rookie campaign in Chapel Hill, matched Zach LaVine with their team-high 33 points apiece in the victory.
White shot a blistering 11-for-17 from the field, 9-for-11 from deep, and 2-for-2 at the charity stripe. He added two rebounds, three assists, and only two turnovers across his 34 minutes on the floor.
Through his 33 outings this season, Coby White is averaging 18.4 points, just shy of his career-high 19.1 points per game last go-round as the runner-up in the NBA Most Improved Player race. He's also chipping in 3.5 boards, 4.6 dimes, and a career-high 1.1 steals per contest.
Coby White and the Chicago Bulls (16-19), hovering just below a .500 record for most of the season, now sit at No. 10 in the Eastern Conference standings as they gear up to host the San Antonio Spurs (18-17, No. 9 in West), including another well-established UNC basketball pro in full-time starting forward Harrison Barnes, at 8 p.m. ET Monday.
