Green-Light UNC Basketball Rookie Ian Jackson 'Nowhere Near' Ceiling
Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau played the role of road hero for the Tar Heels (9-6, 2-1 ACC) with his four-point play to notch a 74-73 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-7, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday. Those heroics ensured Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball team bounced back from Wednesday's 83-70 loss at Louisville with an encouraging moment to build on moving forward.
ALSO READ: RJ Davis Passes Former UNC Teammate on Scoring List
"We needed this one," Davis told the Tar Heel Sports Network. "It wasn't a need game, but we needed it for our confidence. We needed to play well, and we did that. Today, I felt like we played Carolina basketball."
Once again, though, it was freshman guard Ian Jackson who served as the star of the Tar Heel show. The 19-year-old Bronx product tallied a season-high 27 points and grabbed six rebounds against the Fighting Irish, becoming the first UNC basketball rookie since Tyler Hansbrough in 2005-06 to post 20 or more points in four straight outings.
Consider that Jackson, now averaging 14.9 points per game, didn't finish a contest with more than 14 points until his seventh game of the season.
All of a sudden, one could easily argue that Jackson is the most potent scorer on the roster, despite said roster featuring the second-leading scorer in program history in graduate guard RJ Davis, who scored only eight points but dished out seven assists in South Bend.
"I understand that my game has a long way to go," Jackson explained on the CBS Sports broadcast afterward. "You know, I've got a long ways to where I want to be.
"And I'm nowhere near close to how good I can be...I just want to learn way more."
ALSO READ: Latest UNC Target Lists Tar Heels Among Active Suitors
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.