Green-Light UNC Basketball Rookie Ian Jackson 'Nowhere Near' Ceiling

If the Tar Heels' growth this season matched that of UNC basketball freshman guard Ian Jackson, all would be well in Chapel Hill.

UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau played the role of road hero for the Tar Heels (9-6, 2-1 ACC) with his four-point play to notch a 74-73 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-7, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday. Those heroics ensured Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball team bounced back from Wednesday's 83-70 loss at Louisville with an encouraging moment to build on moving forward.

"We needed this one," Davis told the Tar Heel Sports Network. "It wasn't a need game, but we needed it for our confidence. We needed to play well, and we did that. Today, I felt like we played Carolina basketball."

Once again, though, it was freshman guard Ian Jackson who served as the star of the Tar Heel show. The 19-year-old Bronx product tallied a season-high 27 points and grabbed six rebounds against the Fighting Irish, becoming the first UNC basketball rookie since Tyler Hansbrough in 2005-06 to post 20 or more points in four straight outings.

Consider that Jackson, now averaging 14.9 points per game, didn't finish a contest with more than 14 points until his seventh game of the season.

All of a sudden, one could easily argue that Jackson is the most potent scorer on the roster, despite said roster featuring the second-leading scorer in program history in graduate guard RJ Davis, who scored only eight points but dished out seven assists in South Bend.

"I understand that my game has a long way to go," Jackson explained on the CBS Sports broadcast afterward. "You know, I've got a long ways to where I want to be.

"And I'm nowhere near close to how good I can be...I just want to learn way more."

