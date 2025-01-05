All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Battling Rivals for Top In-State Prep

The UNC basketball coaches have been pursuing Cole Cloer for months, but nearby foes and others are also among the contenders.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Caldwell Academy (N.C.) junior forward and longtime UNC basketball target Cole Cloer recently told League Ready that he's hearing from 12 schools the most often at what remains a relatively early stage in his recruitment. The Tar Heels are in that group, along with fellow Tobacco Road programs Duke and NC State.

The 6-foot-7, 195-pound springy four-star's other nine notably active suitors include three more from the ACC in Wake Forest, Louisville, and Miami.

Alabama, Georgetown, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee round out the list.

Cloer, who grew up in nearby Hillsborough as an admitted UNC basketball enthusiast, landed an offer from Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis back in May. He was one of the staff's first targets in the 2026 cycle.

At No. 28 overall, No. 11 among small forwards, and No. 1 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Cole Cloer checks in as the nation's fifth-highest ranked four-star prospect in the class.

For now, he is one of seven undecided talents on the 2026 UNC basketball recruiting wishlist. And he is the only one from North Carolina.

Although Cloer mentioned the Blue Devils' activity, he hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. He's held one from NC State head coach Kevin Keatts for well over a year.

