UNC Basketball Gem Harrison Ingram Displaying Versatility
Harrison Ingram came off the board No. 48 overall to the San Antonio Spurs at the 2024 NBA Draft following his All-ACC Third Team campaign as a UNC basketball junior. Although the 21-year-old rookie forward has participated in only one game for San Antonio while on a two-way contract, he's routinely exhibiting his undeniable potential as a professional while shining for the franchise's G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.
On Tuesday night, Ingram struggled to find his rhythm as a shooter, finishing 3-for-11 from the field and 1-for-7 beyond the arc.
However, the Dallas native knocked down all three of his foul shots to total 12 points against the Mexico City Capitanes. Plus, he chipped in seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals across his 36 minutes of action in helping his squad improve to 4-2 with a 120-115 home win.
Through his six outings with the Austin Spurs, Harrison Ingram is averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 boards, 3.5 dimes, and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 40.5 percent from the field, 29.5 percent from three, and 72.7 percent at the charity stripe.
All in all, those numbers are on par with the stats he delivered as a full-time starter for a 2023-24 UNC basketball team that finished atop the ACC standings and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
