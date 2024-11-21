UNC Basketball: AJ Dybantsa Contest 'Closer Than People Think'
The 247Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine paint the BYU Cougars as the outright frontrunner for Utah Prep sensation AJ Dybantsa, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2025 cycle. But this week, 247Sports national recruiting insider Eric Bossi suggested it'd be wise not to completely count out the UNC basketball program and a few of the five-star's other finalists.
"He's got a final seven," Bossi noted during his appearance on the latest 247Sports College Basketball Show, referring to UNC, BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Auburn, Alabama, and Baylor. "Not all seven are involved. I think we're looking at Alabama, BYU, Kansas State, and North Carolina at this point. He's obviously been to all of them officially.
"And now, they're at the point where they're watching closely to see: OK, you've pitched me on playing a certain way; you've pitched me on this being the need; let's see if that's actually what I see when I watch you. And I know everyone talks about NIL, and there's been some crazy NIL speculation around AJ. And yes, he's gonna get a nice bag...But all of these places are being very competitive in that space...
"I don't think this thing has ever been nearly as done as maybe people have thought it to be, and it's a lot closer than people think coming down the stretch."
Bossi added that Dybantsa could reveal his college choice "as early as the end of this month." However, he "would bet more on early December."
Meanwhile, the latest reported activity in the AJ Dybantsa sweepstakes was the 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward's attendance at BYU's 95-71 home win over Idaho on Saturday. There's no doubt the program's fanbase did its part to make him feel at home in the Marriot Center.
As things stand, Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon are the only members of the 2025 UNC basketball recruiting class.
