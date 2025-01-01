UNC Basketball Guard Ian Jackson Wins National Honor
As of the latest release on Monday, potent UNC basketball showman Ian Jackson is the reigning ACC Rookie of the Week. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard is the only Tar Heel among the eight weeks of recipients this season.
And this is only the third week that the honor hasn't gone to Duke's Cooper Flagg or Kon Knueppel.
But the recognition didn't end there. No, the 19-year-old Jackson, a former McDonald's All-American prep from New York who arrived in Chapel Hill at No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is also the United States Basketball Writers Association and CBS Sports National Freshman of the Week.
"Jackson entered the season as a potential lottery pick," CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno wrote in revealing the selection on Tuesday, "and if he continues to play at this level, his stock will rise ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft."
He joined Flagg as the only ACC players on this season's list of USBWA Freshman of the Week honorees.
Through his 12 appearances with the Tar Heels (8-5, 1-0 ACC), Jackson is averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. However, between the past seven outings, including his career-high 26 points in Sunday night's 97-81 home win over Campbell, he's posted 16.9 points per game while enjoying a considerable uptick in playing time.
Ian Jackson and Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad face their first conference road test when they square off against Louisville (8-5, 1-1 ACC) at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).
