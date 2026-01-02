Coach Highlights Wilson's Energy in Latest Win

Slow, sluggish starts must be baked into the equation for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as Tuesday night was another example of the team struggling to execute its offensive operation early in the contest.

However, the Tar Heels steadily settled into the game, beating the Florida State Seminoles 79-66 at the Dean E. Smith Center. A major reason North Carolina eventually separated itself from Florida State was Caleb Wilson.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) blocks the shot of Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) helps defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The freshman phenom finished the game with 22 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, and two steals while shooting 9-of-15 from the field. In the first half, Wilson nearly recorded a double-double, totaling 14 points and nine rebounds. When all else failed, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward would take over on both ends of the court.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis expounded on Wilson's energizing playmaking.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"You know, his personality and his game personality just light up the room," Davis said. "Whether it's, you know, a steal, a rebound, a dunk, it just ignites us. He has that type of effect on this team and the crowd, and we feed off of that."

"And so, you know, just the plays that he makes, there are plays that only he can make," Davis continued. "And another great game tonight."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's transition offense has taken off over the last few games, and Seth Trimble's return to the lineup has maximized Wilson's ability to convert defense into quick offense.

The star freshman has been doing that all season, but the Tar Heels did not have Trimble available, and the senior guard thrives when those opportunities present themselves. Davis shared his perspective on the developing on-court relationship between Trimble and Wilson.

"One hundred percent," Davis said about establishing the transition offense. "With Seth [Trimble] back, one hundred percent. I feel like our best way to score is at primary break, which is the first six or seven seconds of a possession. But it all starts defensively and rebounding the basketball."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray V (6) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"If we can do that, we can get out and run," Davis continued. "Obviously with Seth back, his ability to get out in transition — you talk about the effect that Caleb [Wilson] has — the effect that Seth has when he's out on the break just pulls guys along, and everybody's running and trying to get involved. And so it's a huge emphasis for us offensively. It's something that we've got to get better at and continue to improve and be consistent the remainder of the season."

