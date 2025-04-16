UNC Basketball Transfer Attracting Long List of Suitors
Last year, Cade Tyson was one of the highest-rated players in the transfer portal. So, many folks initially viewed the UNC basketball win in his recruitment as a massive success.
But just a year later, following a run with the Tar Heels that fell well short of expectations, Tyson is now back in the portal, once again looking for a new home. And this time, many figured he would struggle finding options in light of his down season.
Instead, it appears he already has loads of potential suitors.
On Monday afternoon, On3’s Jamie Shaw reported that the outbound UNC basketball wing is hearing from BYU, Clemson, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, UCF, Virginia Tech, and others.
The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Cade Tyson averaged just 7.9 minutes per game in a reserve-only role with the Tar Heels after shining as a full-time starter at Belmont the previous season. In 31 games with the Tar Heels, he averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds, shooting a disappointing 29.2 percent beyond the arc.
Tyson drew plenty of interest last offseason due to his absurd 46.5 percent mark from three as a sophomore at Belmont, not to mention averages of 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
