UNC Basketball: Ian Jackson Points to Reason for Leaving Chapel Hill
When high-profile guard Ian Jackson first committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball recruiting team over two years ago, it was widely anticipated to be a one-and-done stay in Chapel Hill for the New York native. That ended up being the case, just not in the way that most expected.
Instead of declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, Jackson entered the transfer portal back in early April and eventually pledged allegiance to the St. John's Red Storm.
His decision to transfer caught many Tar Heels enthusiasts by surprise. This week, though, Jackson explained it via his podcast platform.
"I feel like at Carolina, it just wasn't for me," he noted on the latest episode of the Captain Jack Show. "It was some things I couldn't show or do on the floor that I feel like I could've done."
The 20-year-old Jackson also threw in a few positives about his time in Chapel Hill.
"I'm gonna miss it there, bro," he said. "Carolina was great. The school in itself was great. The kids, the fans, it was lit, man."
All in all, it sounds like Ian Jackson believes his style just wasn't the right fit for the UNC basketball show.
