Top UNC Basketball Moments From Lopsided Home Victory
High-flying swats, crafty fastbreak finishes, silky outside shooting, powerful dunks, and floor-crashing thievery comprise the top five plays from the UNC basketball squad's 107-55 win over the visiting American Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Patriot League) in the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday night.
The UNC basketball social media team highlighted those statement moments from the No. 10-ranked Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) via the following posted video over the weekend:
"If you play for me, you gotta have emotion, a passion to play, because that's the way that I coach, and that's the way I want those guys to play," fourth-year head coach Davis said about his group's high energy level, particularly evident in the second half as it outscored American, 64-21, en route to tallying the most points in any game under his command.
Apparently, UNC basketball junior forward Jalen Washington fully understood what was expected of him and his teammates following their early struggles. After posting a career-high 18 points in the victory, he echoed Davis' above comments when explaining what triggered the Tar Heels' most dominant display of their 2024-25 campaign thus far.
"I feel like it was a combination of getting into the flow of the game and then Coach Davis challenging us just to step it up and bring our energy up and our intensity up on both sides of the floor," Washington noted. "And I feel like we took that challenge, whenever he asked that of us.
"And that's what we did, and we had a good outcome."
