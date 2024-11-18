All Tar Heels

Top UNC Basketball Moments From Lopsided Home Victory

Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball team looked like a well-oiled machine against American.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball forward Jalen Washington
UNC basketball forward Jalen Washington / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

High-flying swats, crafty fastbreak finishes, silky outside shooting, powerful dunks, and floor-crashing thievery comprise the top five plays from the UNC basketball squad's 107-55 win over the visiting American Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Patriot League) in the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday night.

ALSO READ: Something Brewing in Five-Star UNC Recruiting Race

The UNC basketball social media team highlighted those statement moments from the No. 10-ranked Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) via the following posted video over the weekend:

"If you play for me, you gotta have emotion, a passion to play, because that's the way that I coach, and that's the way I want those guys to play," fourth-year head coach Davis said about his group's high energy level, particularly evident in the second half as it outscored American, 64-21, en route to tallying the most points in any game under his command.

Apparently, UNC basketball junior forward Jalen Washington fully understood what was expected of him and his teammates following their early struggles. After posting a career-high 18 points in the victory, he echoed Davis' above comments when explaining what triggered the Tar Heels' most dominant display of their 2024-25 campaign thus far.

"I feel like it was a combination of getting into the flow of the game and then Coach Davis challenging us just to step it up and bring our energy up and our intensity up on both sides of the floor," Washington noted. "And I feel like we took that challenge, whenever he asked that of us.

"And that's what we did, and we had a good outcome."

ALSO READ: Explosive UNC Signee Posterizes Opponent at Showcase

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball