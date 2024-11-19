UNC Basketball Overtakes Duke as Highest-Ranked ACC Squad
Despite a 107-55 blowout win over the American Eagles in the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday night, Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad dropped a spot to No. 12 in this week's USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
However, the Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon. In doing so, UNC became the highest-ranked ACC program after checking in a few notches below the archrival Duke Blue Devils since the preseason.
Duke, the projected ACC regular season champs in the eyes of the media, fell six spots to No. 12 in this week's AP Top 25 in light of Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) losing to the now-No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats, 77-72, at the Champions Classic in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils dropped from No. 6 to No. 10 in the Coaches Poll.
UNC and Duke are the only ranked teams from the conference. That's been the case in both polls since the preseason.
But three ACC programs are among the 24 unranked squads receiving votes in this week's AP Top 25. They are the Miami Hurricanes (10 points), Pitt Panthers (nine), and Clemson Tigers (two).
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more on the 2024-25 UNC basketball team and other Tar Heel news.