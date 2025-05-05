UNC Basketball No Longer in Contention for Four-Star Transfer Out West
Last week, On3's Joe Tipton noted that Southern Cal transfer and former two-year Xavier guard Desmond Claude was considering the UNC basketball program and a few others for his third landing spot in college. But on Monday afternoon, Tipton updated the recruitment by pointing out that the Tar Heels are now "not in the mix" for the coveted 21-year-old talent.
Later in the day, ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported that Claude has been hearing from the Tar Heels' archrival, Duke, along with Kentucky, Gonzaga, Ole Miss, and Virginia. According to Borzello, the 6-foot-6, 207-pound four-star transfer prospect "is looking for a proven backcourt mate to share playmaking and a team built for a deep run."
Tipton then reported that, per his sources, "Kentucky isn't expected to be involved" in the Desmond Claude sweepstakes.
So, at least for now, it sounds like only a handful contenders remain.
Claude, who averaged 15.8 points as a full-time starter at Southern Cal last season, still has one year of eligibility. He stacks up at No. 34 overall in the transfer portal.
Meanwhile, depending on what current portal entrant Ven-Allen Lubin decides to do, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew have only one or two open spots to fill for their 2025-26 roster.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.