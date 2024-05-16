UNC Basketball Now Looks Like Leading Contender for 7-Footer
Even if the UNC basketball recruiters reel in former Vanderbilt forward Ven-Allen Lubin, they'd still have two more scholarships available for the 2024-25 season. And it seems they'd still need either a starting center or at least a capable backup to rising junior Jalen Washington should Hubert Davis and his staff believe Washington is ready for a starter's load of minutes at the five.
Ugonna Onyenso, a 7-footer from Nigeria who spent two seasons developing his skills at Kentucky before entering the transfer portal and declaring for the NBA Draft this spring, looks like the most promising option for the Tar Heels.
RELATED: UNC's Chances of Landing Big Man Coleman Hawkins Take Major Blow
According to college hoops expert Adam Zagoria, six programs remain in play for Onyenso: UNC, Oklahoma, Louisville, Mississippi State, Alabama, and Georgetown. But judging by available minutes and chatter among insiders, it appears the Onyenso sweepstakes is coming down to his UNC basketball suitors, now the perceived favorite, and fellow ACC school Louisville.
For now, though, Onyenso remains a draft entrant with less than two weeks to withdraw and retain his remaining two years of NCAA eligibility. That said, there's reason to believe he'll return to college, as he appears at No. 60 on ESPN's latest ranking of the 100 best draft prospects available, just outside of being a projected second round selection.
As a sophomore at Kentucky this past season, Ugonna Onyenso averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and an impressive 2.8 blocks in only 18.8 minutes per game.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.