UNC Basketball Chances of Landing Big Man Take Major Blow
If Coleman Hawkins decides to use his extra year of NCAA eligibility next season, all signs point to UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew being a frontrunner for his services. But that's now an even bigger "if" in light of the former four-year Illinois big man's performance at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago on Wednesday.
RELATED: Potential UNC Portal Prize Looks to Avoid One Label
Hawkins, who has made clear this week his hope to remain an early draft entrant rather than return to college somewhere, earned Player of the Game honors in the day's first scrimmage at Wintrust Arena.
The 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward and reigning All-Big Ten Third Team talent poured in 17 points, shooting a blistering 6-for-7 from the field, 3-for-4 beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 at the foul line while chipping in five rebounds, three assists, and one block in only 22 minutes on the floor.
"I knew what I needed to improve on to look good and impress some scouts," Coleman told ESPN on the court afterward, "and I went out there and did it."
For now, many mock drafts list Coleman Hawkins, one of the top uncommitted players in the transfer portal, as a late second-rounder. However, one would think that will soon change following Wednesday's impressive outing against his peers, perhaps going a long way toward solidifying his confidence in remaining in the NBA Draft (beyond the May 29 deadline to withdraw his name and retain NCAA eligibility).
In other words, the 22-year-old's UNC basketball suitors might be on the verge of being out of contention.
ALSO READ: UNC Transfer Target Ven-Allen Lubin Begins Visit With Tar Heels
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more updates on the Tar Heels' portal pursuits and other UNC basketball news.