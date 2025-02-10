UNC Basketball Looks to Reassert Historical Dominance Versus Clemson
Since reeling off a pair of 10-game winning streaks in the series, separated by one Clemson home victory in January 2010, UNC basketball has merely split its past eight clashes against the Tigers.
ALSO READ: Impassioned UNC Speeches Power Head Coach Favor
But UNC still boasts a commanding 136-24 advantage across their 160 matchups, including a 31-15 record all time in Littlejohn Coliseum, as the Tar Heels prepare to build on Saturday's 67-66 home win over Pitt in their next desperation opportunity since falling at No. 2-ranked Duke, 87-70, on Feb. 1.
The UNC Tar Heels (14-10, 7-5 ACC), who lost four of their previous five contests before beating Pitt, and Clemson Tigers (19-5, 11-2 ACC), fresh off Saturday's 77-71 home statement over Duke, square off in Littlejohn at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).
UNC is sitting at 3-5 in true road games this season. And the 2024-25 Tar Heels have fumbled three straight road tests: at Duke, Pitt, and Wake Forest. Meanwhile, they're 0-6 in clashes that have aired on ESPN.
RELATED: UNC Receives Huge Opportunity From Duke's Defeat
Last season, for the first time in the series' altogether lopsided history, UNC and Clemson won on each other's home floor. This go-round, Saturday's showdown marks the only time Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels will battle Brad Brownell's Tigers in the regular season.
Clemson appears at No. 30 in the NCAA NET Rankings, third among ACC teams. UNC basketball checks in at No. 46, fifth in a conference likely to receive no more than a handful of NCAA Tournament invites.
ALSO READ: UNC Guard RJ Davis Reaches Big Milestone in Win
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.