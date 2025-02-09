UNC Basketball: RJ Davis Reaches Big Milestone in Bounceback Victory
RJ Davis totaled 18 points, two rebounds, and three assists in the UNC basketball team's 67-66 home win over the Pitt Panthers on Saturday. The fifth-year Tar Heel guard shot 6-for-12 from the field, 3-for-5 from three, and 3-for-4 at the foul line across his 38 minutes on the floor in the thrilling victory.
In doing so, Davis eclipsed 2,500 points for his college career, becoming just the sixth ACC talent in history to join that club. The others are Virginia's Bryant Stith (2,516), NC State's Rodney Monroe (2,551), Duke's Johnny Dawkins (2,556) and JJ Redick (2,769), and UNC's Tyler Hansbrough (2,872).
Now checking in with 2,505 points, the 23-year-old RJ Davis could pass Bryant Stith at No. 5 on the conference's all-time scoring list as soon as the Tar Heels' road outing against the Clemson Tigers (19-5, 11-2 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Monday. He needs only 12 more points.
Meanwhile, Davis needs only 47 more points to overtake Rodney Monroe at No. 4 and 52 to leapfrog Johnny Dawkins at No. 3.
With only eight games remaining on the UNC basketball regular season slate, Davis would need to heat up considerably and help the Tar Heels (14-10, 7-5 ACC) make a deep postseason run to have any shot at reaching JJ Redick or Tyler Hansbrough.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.