UNC Basketball Loses Battle for Transfer Point Guard
After finally landing a 7-footer and thereby eliminating the big man issue that has plagued the Tar Heels since last offseason, UNC basketball has turned its attention toward landing a point guard via the portal to replace outbound transfer Elliot Cadeau.
It appears that position is one of fifth-year head coach Hubert Davis' top priorities at this juncture. But his Tar Heel staff has been dealt a fresh blow in its pursuit of a floor general, as one of their top options has committed to one of UNC's ACC foes.
On Friday, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that former Georgia Tech guard and UNC basketball transfer target Naithan George pledged allegiance to the Syracuse Orange.
Davis and his Tar Heels seemed hopeful that they could reel in the coveted talent.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists as one of Georgia Tech’s best all-around players last season. His playmaking, scoring, and rebounding would have been a welcome addition to the 2025-26 UNC lineup.
Instead, the Tar Heels must look elsewhere to find a proven backcourt. They’ve recently hosted Elon guard Nick Dorn on a visit to Chapel Hill, but he projects as more of an off-ball guard.
