UNC Basketball Makes Statement Move in Five-Star Sweepstakes
Five-star Florida prep Toni Bryant received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis in mid-February. Now, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward, who recently announced his in-state transfer from North Tampa Christian Academy to Zephyrhills Christian Academy for his senior year, has scheduled a trip to Chapel Hill for an official visit, On3's Joe Tipton reported on Sunday night.
Bryant's Tar Heel tour is set to begin on Sept. 1, Tipton noted. And at least for now, the gifted athlete has locked in only one other official visit for his senior year: to Missouri beginning on Sept. 6.
The UNC basketball presence in Toni Bryant's recruitment has been consistent ever since he officially landed on Davis & Co.'s 2026 wishlist.
Last week, members of the Tar Heel staff were on hand — in the same crowd as rival Duke and NC State coaches — to watch Bryant compete against PUMA PRO16 League competition in Wichita, Kan.
He ranks No. 13 overall, No. 4 among power forwards, and No. 2 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, one of roughly a dozen undecided UNC basketball targets in the cycle.
