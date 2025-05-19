All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Encounters Rivals in Battle for Coveted Forward

The UNC basketball offer sheet has included five-star Florida prospect Toni Bryant for a few months.

UNC basketball recruiting prospect Toni Bryant
UNC basketball recruiting prospect Toni Bryant / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Roughly three months after extending an offer to North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.) junior phenom Toni Bryant, the UNC basketball recruiting team appears to remain firmly in the mix for the 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward.

At this weekend's loaded PUMA PRO16 League grassroots session in Wichita, Kan., the Tar Heels were among almost two dozen programs with a presence in the stands to watch Bryant compete against other top-tier preps. And UNC wasn't the only blueblood on hand, as Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas also sent assistants to check in on the five-star and his development as an explosive talent.

Others in attendance for Bryant included head coaches from Missouri, LSU, Miami, and Kansas State, League Ready's Sam Kayser reported on Sunday, plus assistants from Cal, USF, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Texas, Gonzaga, Cincinnati, Xavier, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, Arizona, and Purdue.

Toni Bryant currently stacks up at No. 13 overall, No. 4 among power forwards, and No. 2 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

He has visited several schools, including his recent NC State basketball tour, and he's scheduled an official visit to Missouri in September. For now, though, Bryant has neither taken nor scheduled a trip to Chapel Hill to check out the UNC basketball program.

Matt Giles
