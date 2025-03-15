All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball NET Ranking Falls Following ACC Tournament Exit

UNC basketball is now set to sweat it out on Selection Sunday.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble versus Duke
UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble versus Duke / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The March Madness Selection Show airs at 6 p.m. ET (CBS). And in light of the UNC basketball squad's 74-71 loss to the archrival Duke Blue Devils (30-3) in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night, one could argue that the Tar Heels (22-13) now have a 50/50 shot at landing in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.

ALSO READ: Hubert Davis Stands By Side of UNC Forward Jae'Lyn Withers

In Sunday morning's update to the NCAA NET Rankings, a key metric for the selection committee in identifying and seeding Big Dance invitees, the Tar Heels (22-13) dropped one notch to No. 36 overall.

More times than not in recent years, teams that finish at or near UNC's current standing in the NET end up with smiles on their faces come Selection Sunday. However, the ranking by no means equates to a guaranteed bid.

Plus, the Tar Heels' 1-12 mark in Quad 1 games is undeniably a major cause for concern in Chapel Hill. Add in the fact that Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball collection at one time trailed by 13 points or more in each of those 12 losses.

That's not to mention UNC's 10-10 record away from home.

Among ACC programs, North Carolina stacks up fourth in the NET, sitting below the conference's only three NCAA Tournament locks in the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils, No. 22 Clemson Tigers, and No. 23 Louisville Cardinals.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball