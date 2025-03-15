UNC Basketball NET Ranking Falls Following ACC Tournament Exit
The March Madness Selection Show airs at 6 p.m. ET (CBS). And in light of the UNC basketball squad's 74-71 loss to the archrival Duke Blue Devils (30-3) in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night, one could argue that the Tar Heels (22-13) now have a 50/50 shot at landing in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.
In Sunday morning's update to the NCAA NET Rankings, a key metric for the selection committee in identifying and seeding Big Dance invitees, the Tar Heels (22-13) dropped one notch to No. 36 overall.
More times than not in recent years, teams that finish at or near UNC's current standing in the NET end up with smiles on their faces come Selection Sunday. However, the ranking by no means equates to a guaranteed bid.
Plus, the Tar Heels' 1-12 mark in Quad 1 games is undeniably a major cause for concern in Chapel Hill. Add in the fact that Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball collection at one time trailed by 13 points or more in each of those 12 losses.
That's not to mention UNC's 10-10 record away from home.
Among ACC programs, North Carolina stacks up fourth in the NET, sitting below the conference's only three NCAA Tournament locks in the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils, No. 22 Clemson Tigers, and No. 23 Louisville Cardinals.
