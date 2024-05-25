UNC Basketball Offer Holders Among Finalists to Play in Buenos Aires
On Saturday afternoon, USA Basketball announced the 18 finalists among the 28 prospects on hand in Colorado Springs, Colo., this weekend competing for a spot on the squad that will head to Buenos Aires and represent the country at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup, June 3-9. Five of the 28 invitees, consisting of preps from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 cycles, are on the 2025 UNC basketball wishlist.
And all five survived Saturday's cuts.
They are Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia, Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star big man Malachi Moreno, Link Academy (Mo.) five-star guard Jasper Johnson, and Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson.
Wilson, among the earliest of UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis' now-14 targets on the 2025 trail, received his offer this time last year. Johnson landed his in September. And on the first week of February, they were the two recruits visiting Chapel Hill and sat beside each other to watch the Tar Heels defeat archrival Duke in the Dean E. Smith Center.
The other three UNC targets still in contention for a spot on the 12-man roster, which USA Basketball will likely announce within the next few days, are new to the Tar Heels' offer sheet.
Moreno and Khamenia reported their offers from Hubert Davis on Monday. Ament did so on Tuesday night.
