Entire UNC Basketball Staff Heading West for Recruiting Purposes
Last weekend, the UNC basketball coaches checked out Adidas 3SSB Circuit and Nike EYBL action in Texas and Indiana, respectively, leading to a handful of new offers out of Chapel Hill this week.
Perhaps another round of offers will go out following the Tar Heels' reported plans on the recruiting trail the next few days. If nothing else, they should have a chance to show their faces again in the recruitments of several players who either received a UNC offer this past week or have been on the program's wishlist for months.
According to a post from Rivals' David Sisk on Friday, "Hubert Davis and his entire staff are expected to be in Colorado Springs this weekend for the Team USA 18U Training Camp."
The camp features more than two dozen premier prep talents competing for 12 Team USA roster spots for the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Buenos Aires, June 3-9. And the collection of 20 or so 2025 prospects on hand includes five of the 14 UNC basketball targets in the cycle.
Two are longtime priority recruits in Link Academy (Mo.) five-star guard Jasper Johnson and Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson. They both visited UNC in early February and were in attendance for the Tar Heels' home win over archrival Duke.
As for the other three potential UNC prizes in Colorado Springs, Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia, and Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center Malachi Moreno landed their offers earlier this week.
ALSO READ: Top-Ranked UNC Target Announces Transfer for Senior Year