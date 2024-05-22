UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis Now Pursuing Prime Duke Target
On Friday, UNC basketball's Hubert Davis and archrival Duke head coach Jon Scheyer crossed paths in Texas, watching Nate Ament dazzle to the tune of 25 points, four rebounds, two assists, five steals, and one block in his Team Loaded's win in Adidas 3SSB Circuit action.
Ament, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward at Highland School who ranks No. 18 overall and No. 1 among Virginia prospects on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has held a Duke basketball offer since visiting Scheyer and the Blue Devils in September. He's remained high on their wishlist, not to mention several other high-major suitors.
Until Tuesday evening, though, Davis and his Tar Heels had been ramping up their interest in the recruitment of late but without yet extending an offer to the 17-year-old rising high school senior. Ament announced his UNC basketball offer on social media before also revealing his heavyweight offer from fellow blueblood Kansas just a few hours later:
He is now the14th player in the class to report an offer from the Tar Heels, including four other new ones in the past two days alone.
Interestingly, Nate Ament becomes the sixth shared target between Duke and UNC on the 2025 recruiting trail. On that note, consider that the Blue Devils have only nine confirmed 2025 targets, all five-stars; so, counting Ament, two-thirds of Jon Scheyer's offers are to recruits who are now also on Hubert Davis' list.
Neither UNC nor Duke has reeled in its first 2025 prize.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.