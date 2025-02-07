UNC Basketball Pledge Advances Another Step for Top Prep Distinction
Recent UNC basketball commit Caleb Wilson is among the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year Trophy announced on Thursday.
Wilson, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star forward checking in at No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is averaging 21.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.4 steals, and 3.5 blocks through his 23 senior outings for a Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) squad that boasts a 19-4 overall record (11-0 in AA Region 5 play).
He's the highest-ranked piece to Hubert Davis & Co.'s three-deep 2025 recruiting class. The Tar Heel collection currently stacks up at No. 8 in the country and No. 3 in the ACC, according 247Sports.
The other gifted talents still in contention for the coveted Naismith honor are guard Darius Acuff Jr. (committed to Arkansas), forward Cameron Boozer (Duke), guard Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville), forward AJ Dybantsa (BYU), guard Braylon Mullins (UConn), guard Darryn Peterson (Kansas), forward Koa Peat (uncommitted), guard Brayden Burries (uncommitted), and forward Nate Ament (uncommitted).
Only one UNC basketball recruiting prize has taken home the Naismith Trophy since the prep award's inception in 1987, as eventual 2005 Tar Heel national champion point guard Raymond Felton earned the distinction by shining as a Latta High School (S.C.) senior in 2001-02.
