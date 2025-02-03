Brother of UNC Basketball Legend Wins Second Consecutive State Title
King Bacot, younger brother of former five-year UNC basketball starter Armando Bacot, capped off his sensational Manchester Middle School (Va.) campaign with 29 points in a 54-37 win over Fairfield Middle School (Va.) on Saturday. And he is now a two-time state champion.
ALSO READ: Future UNC Forward Caleb Wilson Erupts on Senior Night
"My pup took his last lap at Manchester Middle School," his father, Armando Bacot Sr., noted in the following post of King Bacot highlights that he shared on Sunday night, "leaving a standard a winning, overall record of [38-2]..."
Already beginning to rack up offers, including from East Carolina a few weeks ago, King Bacot is widely considered a frontrunner to check in at No. 1 overall in the 2029 class when those rankings debut on major recruiting sites in a couple of years. He's a 6-foot-3 guard with top-shelf speed, highly advanced court awareness for his age, and undeniable competitive flair as a big-time bucket-getter.
"Completely different game and build from his brother, even at the same stage," On3's Jamie Shaw recently wrote about King Bacot. "Smooth with the rock and ample ball-in-hand confidence."
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff haven't extended any offers beyond the 2026 cycle. But given King Bacot's advanced abilities at this juncture and ties to the blueblood in Chapel Hill, when the time comes for the Tar Heels to pay close attention to 2029 talents, his name may well pop up near the top of their wishlist.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball and football recruiting news.