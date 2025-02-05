All Tar Heels

Five-Star Out West Names UNC Basketball Among Most Active Contenders

The UNC basketball recruiting wishlist has included Cameron Holmes for several months.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball recruiting target Cameron Holmes
UNC basketball recruiting target Cameron Holmes / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff extended an offer to Millennium High School (Ariz.) junior forward Cameron Holmes back in late September. And it appears the Tar Heels have remained in hot pursuit of the 6-foot-6, 195-pound five-star, younger brother of former Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II, throughout this early stage of his recruitment.

On Tuesday evening, Cameron Holmes, checking in at No. 16 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, informed League Ready that UNC is one of his 10 most active suitors. That list also includes Alabama, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan, Southern Cal, Stanford, Oregon, and home-state hopeful Arizona.

"[Hubert Davis] doesn't usually offer guys straight forward," the turbocharged lefty bucket-getter noted to 247Sports' Travis Branham in late December, "and it actually surprised me when he came in and offered me. It was like, 'Wow! This is unbelievable.'

"He is such a down-to-earth guy, he trusts his team, his freshmen, and that's what you like to see out of a coach."

Cameron Holmes told Branham that he's looking to decide on a winner around the start of his senior year in the fall. Thus far, per On3, his only two visits were to Arizona.

He is one of nine uncommitted prospects on the 2026 UNC basketball offer sheet.

