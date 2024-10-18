All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Point Guard Elliot Cadeau's Latest Dime Package

The sophomore has a shot to produce an all-time UNC basketball passing campaign.

Elliot Cadeau shot only 18.9 percent beyond the arc as a UNC basketball freshman. In his sophomore debut, Tuesday night's 84-76 exhibition road win over Memphis, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound floor general from West Orange, N.J., knocked down two of his three 3-point attempts.

He tallied 11 points in the contest, almost four more than the eventual full-time starter's average last season.

So, although his buckets paled in comparison to junior guard Seth Trimble's breakout 33-point outing against the Tigers, it sure looks as though Cadeau is well on his way to becoming more of a scoring threat, including from downtown.

But the 20-year-old Cadeau's exhibition effort also suggests even more refinement to the high-level precision and creativity that the zippy playmaker routinely exhibited in the distribution department as a Tar Heel rookie — to the tune of his team-high 4.1 assists per game for a UNC squad that won the ACC regular season and earned a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed.

Yes, his 13 assists versus Memphis, three more than his season-high as a freshman and equating to his first double-double in a UNC basketball jersey, were well-deserving of the following "dime package" Elliot Cadeau highlight reel that the Tar Heels' social media team posted on Thursday:

UNC wraps up its preseason slate when the No. 9-ranked Tar Heels host Division II opponent Johnson C. Smith in the Dean E. Smith Center at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27 (ACC Network Extra). The squad's regular season tips off at home against Elon at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4 (ACC Network).

