UNC Basketball Recruiting: 7-Footer Cuts Tar Heels From List
It's no surprise that Hubert Davis' UNC basketball recruiting team did not advance to the next stage for The Bullis School (Md.) senior Eric Reibe. After all, the 7-foot, 235-pound center canceled the official visit to Chapel Hill that he had initially scheduled for the first weekend of September.
And on Tuesday, Reibe confirmed that the Tar Heels are no longer in contention. He did so by announcing a final five of UConn, Creighton, Kansas, Oregon, and Indiana.
Previously, the promising lefty big man was down to a top 11 of those five plus UNC, West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio State, Harvard, and Stanford.
Reibe now ranks No. 33 overall, No. 4 among full-fledged centers, and No. 1 in Maryland on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He advertised an offer from fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels back in late June.
Meanwhile, Davis and his assistants appear to remain in the mix for roughly a half-dozen 2025 targets, including several of the five-star variety. That's not to mention the Tar Heels' lone pledge in the cycle thus far in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) combo guard Derek Dixon, a four-star prospect stacking up at No. 47 overall among his peers, No. 6 at his position, and No. 3 in the nation's capital.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.