Injury Sidelines UNC Basketball Forward, Not Ruled Out for Duke Game
UNC basketball is on the road battling the Pitt Panthers (13-6, 4-4 ACC) on Tuesday night, as the Tar Heels (13-8, 6-3 ACC) look to respond to their recent two-game losing skid with a second straight win. But Hubert Davis and his fourth squad are without the services of junior big man Jalen Washington, the program revealed a few minutes before tipoff in the Petersen Events Center.
ALSO READ: Ex-UNC Guard Caleb Love Fuels Huge Win Via 60-Foot Prayer
However, despite the sprained left knee that Washington sustained in UNC's home overtime win over the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, he participated in pregame warmups. So, perhaps the 6-foot-10, 225-pound Indiana native will be at full strength in time for the Tar Heels' rivalry road bout against the Duke Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
Washington recorded a career-high 18 points, along with six rebounds and three assists, against Boston College. He shot 7-for-10 from the field across his 26 minutes on the floor before suffering the injury.
Through 21 games this season, including 16 as a starter, Jalen Washington is averaging 6.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in his 17.6 minutes of action per contest.
At the time of this article's publishing, UNC basketball trailed the Panthers, 24-23, with nine minutes to play in the first half.
ALSO READ: UNC Boasts McDonald's All American for Second Straight Year
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.