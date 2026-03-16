Magic vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 16

The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks are battling for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and both teams are on massive winning streaks ahead of Monday’s battle.

Orlando has won seven games in a row to move ahead of the Toronto Raptors for the No. 5 seed while Atlanta is on a nine-game winning streak and just two games out of the No. 6 spot. Now, the Hawks are still the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they have separated themselves from the Charlotte Hornets (No. 10) and Milwaukee Bucks (No. 11) for the time being.

Oddsmakers have the Hawks favored at home on Monday, as they’ve won the first two meetings between these teams this season. Atlanta has struggled a bit at home though, going 18-16 straight up in 34 games.

The Magic remain without Anthony Black and Franz Wagner, but they’ve had this entire winning streak with Wagner (ankle) sidelined.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s Eastern Conference showdown.

Magic vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +2.5 (-102)

Hawks -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Magic: +124

Hawks: -148

Total

231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Magic vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 16

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Magic record: 38-28

Hawks record: 36-21

Magic vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Anthony Black – out

Franz Wagner – out

Colin Castleton – out

Jett Howard – questionable

Jonathan Isaac – out

Alex Morales – out

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – questionable

Asa Newell – questionable

Keshon Gilbert – questionable

Jonathan Kuminga – questionable

Magic vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson OVER 7.5 Assists (-122)

In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting , I shared why Johnson is a solid target as a passer against Orlando:

Johnson is averaging 8.0 assists per game in the 2025-26 season, and he’s picked up at least eight dimes in five of his six games this month.

The Hawks star is averaging 14.4 potential assists per game this season, and while he has a tough matchup against Orlando, I don’t mind betting on him to hit his season average.

The Magic are eighth in the league in opponent assists per game, but Johnson has turned up his playmaking since the start of February, averaging 8.3 assists per game across 14 games. The Hawks have won nine games in a row, and Johnson has at least seven dimes in six of the eight matchups he played in during that stretch.

Magic vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

I’m avoiding a side on Monday in this game between two streaking teams, as I think there’s a little more value when it comes to the total.

One of the two meetings between these teams this season has fallen short of 231.5 combined points, and both of these squads have turned up their defense over their last 10 games.

The Hawks are No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating (104.9) over this 10-game stretch while Orlando clocks in at No. 6. Now, both teams have top-10 offenses over their last 10 games as well, but for the season they are 14th (Orlando) and 15th (Atlanta in offensive rating).

Even though the Hawks play at a fast pace, they have hit the UNDER in 21 of their 34 home games this season. Orlando doesn't have a major UNDER trend on the road – it has hit it in just 16 of 31 road games – but the Magic rank 11th in the NBA in opponent points per game.

Since defense has been so key to these teams going on winning streaks, I think this could be a lower-scoring game on Monday. Orlando has been held to 112 or fewer points in both meetings with the Hawks this season.

Pick: UNDER 231.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.