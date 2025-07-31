Blazers' Jrue Holiday Ended His Intro Press Conference With Funny Line About His Wifi
Trail Blazer Jrue Holiday isn't letting his good name—or his good wifi—be slandered.
After new teammate (and fellow former trade piece) Damian Lillard previously remarked on the poor wifi at Holiday's Milwaukee home, which Lillard rented out during his stint with the Bucks, Holiday decided to clear the air at the end of his intro press conference on Wednesday.
Following a question regarding ex-Blazers he'd like to see return to the team, Holiday stood up to leave the room, and, on his way out, quipped, "And my wifi wasn't that bad."
Watch that below:
And that's that on that.
Most recently, Holiday played for the Boston Celtics for two seasons, when he left the Bucks as part of the 2023 swap that sent Lillard to Milwaukee. Last season, he averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He was traded to the Blazers in late June.