UNC Basketball Product Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent in NBA
UNC basketball one-and-done Drake Powell came off the board No. 22 overall to Atlanta Hawks at last week's 2025 NBA Draft and was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. At least temporarily, that move gave the franchise three former Tar Heels, as Cam Johnson and Day'Ron Sharpe have been teammates there the past three seasons.
But on Sunday afternoon, the Nets decided not to extend a qualifying offer to Sharpe. So, although Brooklyn may still end up re-signing the 23-year-old big man from Greenville, N.C., he's not currently on tap to be teammates with Powell and Johnson next season.
Sharpe, a 2020-21 one-and-done in Chapel Hill, has played in 191 games over his four-year NBA career, all spent with the Nets.
Last season, the 6-foot-11, 265-pounder averaged a career-high 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 18.1 minutes per outing. Across 50 appearances, Day'Ron Sharpe shot 52.1 percent from the field, 24.4 percent beyond the arc, and 75.7 percent at the charity stripe.
