UNC Football Falls to Missouri for Four-Star Recruit

BREAKING: Class of 2026 IOL Brandon Anderson has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 315 IOL from Kennesaw, GA chose the Tigers over Tennessee & North Carolina



“I’m ready to work, I’m home Mizzou🐯”https://t.co/CDxByZc3Da pic.twitter.com/CX35vI4xGh