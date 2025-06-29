UNC Football Falls to Missouri for Four-Star Recruit
First-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his crew have seen their fair share of recruiting wins in recent months. But on Sunday evening, the Tar Heels came up empty in their pursuit of North Cobb High School (Ga.) interior offensive lineman Brandon Anderson.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound four-star announced his commitment to Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers over fellow finalists UNC and Tennessee.
In late January, Anderson decommitted from Tennessee after being on board with the Volunteers since late October.
Belichick & Co. didn't officially enter the fray for his services until late April. However, the Tar Heels quickly emerged as legit contenders, even hosting Anderson on an official visit just a couple of weeks ago.
Brandon Anderson stacks up at No. 355 overall, No. 29 at his position, and No. 45 among Georgia prospects on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Meanwhile, with 20 verbal commits in tow, UNC football ranks No. 20 overall in the 2026 cycle, per 247Sports, and No. 6 in the ACC. The impressive Tar Heel haul currently includes three four-star talents.
