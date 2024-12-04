Early UNC Basketball Target Miikka Muurinen Plans to Check Out Heels
Compass Prep (Ariz.) forward Miikka Muurinen, a five-star junior who hasn't ruled out a reclass from 2026 to 2025, received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis in late July. At the time, the 6-foot-10, 195-pound stretch-four ranked No. 71 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite but was long overdue for a bump in his stock.
Four months later, Muurinen checks in at No. 5 among his peers and No. 1 among power forwards in the loaded class.
And on Wednesday, the versatile Finnish talent told League Ready that he plans to check out the Tar Heels at some point this season. He's also eyeing trips to two other bluebloods in Duke and Kentucky.
Thus far, Muurinen has taken only three official visits in his recruitment. His campus tours at Utah, Michigan, and Arkansas took place on consecutive weekends in September.
Including Miikka Muurinen, six 2026 prospects have landed on the UNC basketball wishlist. One of those targets, Reidsville High School (N.C.) dual-sport standout Kendre Harrison, recently committed to Oregon. However, the other five remain undecided.
Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., Grayson High School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Holt, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) five-star forward Cole Cloer, and Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes sit alongside Muurinen on that list of 2026 Tar Heel pursuits.
