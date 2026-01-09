Why Luka Bogavac Has Struggled in Conference Play

While Seth Trimble's injury was a crucial loss for the North Carolina Tar Heels, especially that early in the season, it did open the door for secondary players to step into elevated roles. For the most part, it was a beneficial experience for several players who have developed trust with the coaching staff and carved out consistent opportunities for themselves.

With Trimble missing extensive time - nine games - head coach Hubert Davis had to promote a bench player into the starting lineup . That player was Luka Bogavac, who produced a steady statistical output during the non-conference portion of the schedule. Through the first 13 games of the season, the overseas transfer averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field, 32.3 percent from three-point range and 71.1 percent from the free throw line.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs center Samet Yigitoglu (24) celebrates a travel call by North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As North Carolina entered conference play, the hope was that Bogavac would carry that momentum against formidable competion in the ACC. With all of that in mind, let's take a look at how the 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard has performed in the Tar Heels' introductory contests in conference play.

Evaluating Bogavac

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) runs back during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

North Carolina split its first two games in the ACC, beating Florida State before falling to SMU this past weekend. Across those matchups, Bogavac averaged four points, three assists, and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 28.5 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Those pedestrian numbers have proceeded the overseas guard to feature in 42 combined minutes over that span.

In the Tar Heels' final game - against East Carolina - leading up to conference play, the struggling guard totaled 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.

While speaking with the media following North Carolina's blowout win over the Pirates, the 55-year-old head coach highlighted Bogavac's efficient outing.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) lines up a free throw during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"He's a skilled, aggressive offensive player," Davis said. "I've always thought he's a four-level scorer — he can shoot from three, score in the mid-range, get to the free-throw line and finish around the basket. He was aggressive and on point tonight, and that's exactly what we need."

"Especially with the starting lineup, with Seth [Trimble] and Kyan [Evans] his ability to score on the perimeter, pass and make plays is huge," Davis continued. "That pass to Henri in the second half for the three was real. He's a gifted passer, and I'm glad he had a good game."

That was supposed to be the springboard game for Bogavac. Instead, he struggled against Florida State, which carried over into the loss against SMU.

