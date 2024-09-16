Top UNC Basketball Recruit Drops 43 Points Versus Sons of Duke Great
On Sunday, Utah Prep five-star forward and prime UNC basketball recruiting target AJ Dybantsa capped off his AVANCE at L'ATTITUDE Basketball Classic performances with 43 points in the championship game in San Diego.
However, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound senior's efforts weren't enough for his squad to knock off Columbus High School (Fla.), featuring five-star forward Cameron Boozer and his twin in five-star guard Cayden Boozer.
Columbus defeated Utah Prep, 95-76, behind a combined 72 points from the Boozer brothers, sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer. They received offers from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis over a year ago and haven't formally eliminated the Tar Heels from their recruitments, but the consensus among insiders of late is that Duke, Miami, and Florida are the primary contenders.
As for the AJ Dybantsa sweepstakes, Davis & Co. landed among the top seven he named in early August, along with BYU, Auburn, Kansas, Kansas State, Alabama, and Baylor.
Plus, the Tar Heels are preparing to host Dybantsa, who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is eyeing a February decision, this coming weekend.
Against Columbus and the Boozer twins, AJ Dybantsa played all 32 minutes, adding six rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks to his game-high scoring total.
The 17-year-old phenom shot 14-for-23 from the field, a blistering 8-for-13 from 3-point land, and a perfect 7-for-7 at the charity stripe.
