All Tar Heels

Top UNC Basketball Recruit Drops 43 Points Versus Sons of Duke Great

AJ Dybantsa and a couple of fellow UNC basketball offer holders delivered a thrilling show in San Diego.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball recruiting target AJ Dybantsa
UNC basketball recruiting target AJ Dybantsa / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

On Sunday, Utah Prep five-star forward and prime UNC basketball recruiting target AJ Dybantsa capped off his AVANCE at L'ATTITUDE Basketball Classic performances with 43 points in the championship game in San Diego.

ALSO READ: Crafty 2025 Tar Heel Target Confirms Decision Date

However, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound senior's efforts weren't enough for his squad to knock off Columbus High School (Fla.), featuring five-star forward Cameron Boozer and his twin in five-star guard Cayden Boozer.

Columbus defeated Utah Prep, 95-76, behind a combined 72 points from the Boozer brothers, sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer. They received offers from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis over a year ago and haven't formally eliminated the Tar Heels from their recruitments, but the consensus among insiders of late is that Duke, Miami, and Florida are the primary contenders.

As for the AJ Dybantsa sweepstakes, Davis & Co. landed among the top seven he named in early August, along with BYU, Auburn, Kansas, Kansas State, Alabama, and Baylor.

Plus, the Tar Heels are preparing to host Dybantsa, who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is eyeing a February decision, this coming weekend.

Against Columbus and the Boozer twins, AJ Dybantsa played all 32 minutes, adding six rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks to his game-high scoring total.

The 17-year-old phenom shot 14-for-23 from the field, a blistering 8-for-13 from 3-point land, and a perfect 7-for-7 at the charity stripe.

ALSO READ: One UNC Product Lands Among Top 100 Active NBA Players

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball