UNC Basketball: Top-Ranked Prep Posterizes Opponent in Senior Debut
Utah Prep five-star sensation and longtime UNC basketball recruiting target AJ Dybantsa, No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and eyeing a February decision, has been down to a top seven for over a month. His list includes the Tar Heels, along with Alabama, Kansas State, Kansas, Baylor, Auburn, and BYU.
Meanwhile, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward's slate of official visits is officially in full swing.
Dybantsa, who welcomed UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and two Tar Heel assistants to his school earlier this week, visited Kansas State a few weeks ago. He checked out Kansas last weekend and is heading to UNC next weekend before traveling to Alabama, Baylor, and BYU across the following three weekends.
But on Friday night, Dybantsa made full use of his time on the court in his lone weekend without a scheduled visit until late October.
As SLAM HS Hoops captioned the supreme athlete's posterizing dunk from Utah Prep's 69-48 win, "AJ Dybantsa came FLYING in for this putback in his senior year debut":
And here is the angle of the high-flying phenom's statement flush that League Ready shared with a "Look out beloooow" warning to AJ Dybantsa's defenders:
The coveted talent tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in the contest. He shot 8-for-12 from the field and 3-for-3 at the charity stripe across his 27 minutes on the floor.
