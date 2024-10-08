Five-Star UNC Basketball Recruit Sets Two Dates to Finalize Decision
Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) senior Braylon Mullins, who landed an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis back in May and now has the Tar Heels in his top three alongside UConn and Indiana, is just about ready to reveal his college choice.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound sharpshooter, a five-star talent ranking No. 23 overall and No. 5 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has set his announcement date for Oct. 23. Plus, as national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria reported on Monday, Mullins plans to put his commitment in ink on Nov. 15, three days into the early signing period for the 2025 class.
Not only has Mullins toured all three of his finalists in the past few months, but each contender's head coach traveled to Indiana to check in on the springy sharpshooter last week.
“Pure scorer at every level," Greenfield-Central head coach Luke Meredith noted to Zagoria about Braylon Mullins' penchant for getting buckets both inside and outside the arc. "Best shooter in the country, in my opinion. High basketball IQ and an elite passer with both hands."
No 247Sports Crystal Ball picks exist for the Braylon Mullins sweepstakes. The same goes for the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
A Rivals FutureCast expert points to Indiana as the favorite. However, that prediction popped up several months ago.
