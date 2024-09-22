UNC Basketball Recruiting: AJ Dybantsa Shares Visit Hype Video
Utah Prep senior forward AJ Dybantsa, No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has now completed his weekend official visit with the Tar Heels. There's no telling whether he'll be back in town before deciding on a winner in his recruitment, which he expects to wrap up in February.
But judging by the initial pictures that surfaced from his time on Roy Williams Court in the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday morning, plus the hype video and jersey photos that he later posted on Instagram, the UNC basketball recruiters did their part in impressing the 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star.
The video shows Dybantsa donning Tar Heel threads while chatting with head coach Hubert Davis and later appearing on the field at Saturday's UNC football home game — not the ideal outcome there. And the trip recap is set against a backdrop of past scenes from the Smith Center and famous broadcast calls from memorable moments in UNC basketball history:
All in all, it looks and sounds as though the 17-year-old phenom enjoyed his stay in Chapel Hill.
That said, other suitors are squarely in the mix, including Alabama head coach Nate Oats and his staff, who are up next on Dybantsa's slate as they prepare to host him for an official visit beginning on Friday. He previously checked out Kansas and Kansas State in the past month. Plus, he'll travel to Baylor and BYU the first two weekends of October.
Dybantsa is down to a top seven of UNC, Alabama, Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, BYU, and Auburn. He visited Auburn back in early March.
