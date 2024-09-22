Early 2026 UNC Basketball Target May End Up Reclassifying
Compass Prep (Ariz.) forward Miikka Muurinen is one of six 2026 prospects who have already landed offers from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff. But the 6-foot-10, 195-pound stretch-four phenom, who has held his Tar Heel offer since July and turns 18 in March, may well wind up on the program's 2025 offer sheet instead.
On Sunday morning, Muurinen, a five-star sitting at No. 12 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, told HS Top Recruits that he is now considering a reclass to 2025.
Muurinen has taken official visits to Utah, Michigan, and Arkansas, all in September. He'll travel to Durham for an official visit with UNC's archrival, Duke, beginning on Friday. And he plans to check out Kentucky.
Thus far, the Finnish talent hasn't revealed any plans to visit the Tar Heels.
According to 247Sports, Miikka Muurinen boasts offers from UNC, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Alabama, BYU, Cincinnati, Illinois, Texas Tech, and UCLA. He hasn't announced finalists or a timeline for his decision.
The other five 2026 UNC basketball offer holders are Paul VI Catholic (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., Grayson High School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Holt, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) five-star forward Cole Cloer, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes, and Reidsville High School (N.C.) four-star forward Kendre' Harrison.
Meanwhile, the Tar Heels remain in contention for a handful of 2025 targets while seeking their first commitment in that cycle.
