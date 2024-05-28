UNC Basketball Recruiting: Cameron Boozer Goes Off in Nike EYBL Play
Columbus High School (Fla.) forward Cameron Boozer doesn't boast the flashiest game among rising prep seniors. But the 6-foot-9, 235-pound five-star, who landed on the 2025 UNC basketball wishlist a year ago alongside his twin brother in five-star guard Cayden Boozer, is arguably the most consistent force and perhaps the most college-ready talent in the class.
Cameron Boozer's versatility and winning efforts were again on full display during Monday's Nike EYBL Session 4 finale in Kansas City's Hy-Vee Arena.
The 16-year-old phenom, No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in leading Nightrydas Elite, now a league-leading 14-1 on the season, to a 77-65 victory over JL3. He shot 9-for-12 from the field, 1-for-2 from deep, and 6-for-9 at the line.
In regular season action, Cameron Boozer led the EYBL with his 24.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.
He and Cayden Boozer, who delivered 11 points and seven assists of his own in Monday's win, are the sons of former Duke basketball forward and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. Despite that tie to UNC's archrival, though, the Tar Heels appear to remain very much alive for both, as each continues to list Hubert Davis and his staff among their most active suitors.
A dozen others on the 2025 trail have received offers from Davis & Co., including four new recipients last week. Thus far, that UNC basketball offer sheet has yet to yield any commitments.