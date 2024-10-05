UNC Basketball Recruiting: Critical Visit for Tar Heels
Earlier this week, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) senior Caleb Wilson, a UNC basketball offer holder since May 2023, announced his plan to be in Chapel Hill on Saturday, presumably arriving in time for the UNC football squad's noon bout against Pitt in Kenan Stadium. It will mark the 6-foot-9, 205-pound jumbo forward's second visit with the Tar Heels, as he was on hand in the Dean E. Smith Center for the 2023-24 team's home win over archrival Duke back in early February.
The first visit didn't translate into an instant commitment from the longtime UNC basketball admirer. But as Rivals' Rob Cassidy suggested in naming the coveted prep's trip to Duke as this weekend's most important visit in the country, Wilson's return could eventually equate to a win for Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis and his staff:
"North Carolina is seen as one of the frontrunners to land [Wilson], who has already visited campus once in the past, so it feels as though the weekend ahead will be absolutely critical for Hubert Davis. Davis will be furiously looking to seal the deal and avoid losing the priority target, who canceled a scheduled Alabama visit to be at UNC on Saturday."
Caleb Wilson, who ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and recently checked out UCF and Kentucky, is down to 12 schools: UNC, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Auburn, Alabama, Duke, Arkansas, Ohio State, UCF, Tennessee, and Southern Cal.
For now, following his Saturday trip to Chapel Hill, the only remaining visit on Wilson's slate is to Georgia Tech in two weeks.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.